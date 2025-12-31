MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Biomass Power Generation Market to Surpass $84 billion in 2029. Within the broader Utilities which is expected to be $8,842 billion by 2029, the Biomass Power Generation market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Biomass Power Generation Market in 2029

South America will be the largest region in the biomass power generation market in 2029, valued at $40,682 million. The market is expected to grow from $28,972 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to government initiatives, economic growth in emerging markets, increase in energy demand and consumption, rising environmental awareness, increasing urbanization, and growing demand for renewable energy sources.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Biomass Power Generation Market In 2029?

Brazil will be the largest country in the biomass power generation market in 2029, valued at $36,803 million. The market is expected to grow from $26,450 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for sustainable biofuels and strong economic growth.

Request a free sample of the Biomass Power Generation Market report



What will be Largest Segment in the Biomass Power Generation Market in 2029?

The biomass power generation market is segmented by Feedstock into woody biomass, agriculture and forest residues, biogas and energy crops, urban residues, and landfill gas (LFG) feedstock. The woody biomass market will be the largest segment of biomass power generation market segmented by feedstock, accounting for 37% or $31,366 millions of the total in 2029. The woody biomass market is supported by rapid industrialization, increasing energy demand and supportive government policies.

The biomass power generation market is segmented by technology into anaerobic digestion, combustion, gasification, and other technologies. The combustion market will be the largest segment of the biomass power generation market segmented by technology, accounting for 70% or $58,684 millionof the total in 2029. The combustion market is supported by technological advancements, environmental considerations and market dynamics influencing its future trajectory. Combustion in the biogas power generation market enables the direct burning of biogas in gas engines or turbines to produce electricity and heat. This process ensures efficient energy conversion, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting sustainable power generation.

The biomass power generation market by end-user into commercial, industrial, residential, transportation and electric power. The industrial market will be the largest segment of the biomass power generation market segmented by end-user, accounting for 46% or $38,353 millionof the total in 2029. The industrial market is supporting growth in the biomass power generation market, leveraging technological advancements and supportive policies to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

What is the expected CAGR for the Biomass Power Generation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the biomass power generation market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Biomass Power Generation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global biomass power generation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape renewable energy infrastructure and electricity production systems worldwide.

Growing Demand For Renewable Energy Sources-The growing demand for renewable energy sources will become a key driver of growth in the biomass power generation market by 2029. Biomass energy, derived from organic materials such as agricultural waste, wood pellets and municipal solid waste, offers a reliable and renewable power source with lower carbon emissions. Supportive policies, incentives, and renewable energy targets are encouraging investments in biomass infrastructure. As a result, growing demand for renewable energy sources is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Rising Electricity Prices- The rising electricity prices will become a key driver of growth in the biomass power generation market by 2029. Biomass power offers a viable alternative to expensive fossil fuel-based electricity, providing a more stable and potentially lower-cost energy source in the long run. With increasing fuel costs, carbon pricing and supply chain disruptions affecting conventional power generation, industries are turning to biomass, which utilizes locally available organic materials such as agricultural residues and wood waste. As a result, rising electricity prices is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urbanization- The increasing urbanization will serve as a key growth catalyst biomass power generation market by 2029. As cities expand, they generate higher volumes of municipal solid waste, agricultural residues, and industrial byproducts, which can be effectively utilized as biomass fuel. Proper waste-to-energy conversion helps cities manage waste sustainably while reducing landfill dependency and methane emissions. Additionally, rapid urbanization increases electricity consumption, prompting governments and utilities to diversify their energy mix with renewable sources like biomass. Therefore, this increasing urbanization is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Sustainable Biofuels- The increasing demand for sustainable biofuels will serve as a key growth catalyst for biomass power generation market by 2029. Biofuels, derived from organic materials like agricultural residues, wood pellets and algae, serve as a key feedstock for biomass power plants, ensuring a stable and renewable energy supply. With growing concerns over carbon emissions and energy security, many countries are implementing policies and incentives to promote biofuel production and usage. Therefore, this increasing demand for sustainable biofuels will is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Biomass Power Generation Market report here:



What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Biomass Power Generation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the combustion biomass power generation market, the industrial biomass power generation market, and the biomass power generation from wood market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $36 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global demand for renewable baseload energy, increasing adoption of carbon-neutral fuel alternatives, and supportive government incentives for sustainable power infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward circular bio-energy ecosystems, where advancements in feedstock processing, high-efficiency combustion systems, and co-generation technologies enable cost-effective, low-emission electricity production. Together, these dynamics are expected to fuel transformative growth across the broader biomass power generation industry.

The combustion biomass power generation market is projected to grow by $15,241 million, the industrial biomass power generation market by $12,009 million, and the biomass power generation from wood market by $8,883 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:..."