Positron Emission Tomography Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Positron Emission Tomography Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 3.22 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96%.

Market Dynamics

The global positron emission tomography market is witnessing steady growth, supported by the strong presence of established manufacturers such as GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, Canon Medical Systems, and Shimadzu Corporation, which continuously invest in imaging innovation, digital detectors, and hybrid PET/CT and PET/MRI platforms. A key market driver is the rising adoption of precision medicine and molecular imaging, as PET enables early disease detection, accurate staging, and therapy response monitoring based on metabolic and biomarker activity in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. This capability aligns closely with the increasing use of targeted therapies, driving demand for high-resolution PET systems across advanced diagnostic centers.

However, a major restraint impacting market expansion is the high capital and operational cost associated with PET scanners, cyclotron infrastructure, and radiotracer production, which limit adoption in smaller hospitals and low and middle-income regions, while also increasing reimbursement pressure on healthcare systems. Despite this, a substantial market opportunity lies in the growing expansion of PET services in emerging economies, supported by government healthcare investments, public-private partnerships, and the rising installation of regional radiopharmacies. Additionally, manufacturers are leveraging artificial intelligence integration, digital workflow optimization, and novel radiotracers to enhance scan efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, creating differentiated offerings and enabling broader clinical applications.

Market Highlights



Product Type: The full-ring PET scanner segment dominated the market in 2025.

Modality: The PET/CT segment accounted for the 79.38% revenue share in 2025.

Isotope: The 68Ga-based tracers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during 2026-2034.

Application: The neurology segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast timeframe.

End User: The hospital & surgical center segment dominated the market in 2025 with a revenue share of 53.06%, in 2025. Regional Insights: North America accounted for 39.03% market share, driven by early-stage adoption of full-body PET imaging systems in academic medical centers.

Competitive Players

Siemens HealthineersGE HealthCareKoninklijke Philips N.V.Canon Medical SystemsUnited Imaging HealthcareHitachi Medical CorporationToshiba Medical SystemsNeusoft Medical SystemsPositron CorporationMediso Ltd.Spectrum Dynamics Medical Ltd.Agfa HealthCare NVSegami CorporationSOFIE Biosciences, Inc.Eckert & Ziegler Strlzg AGHyperfine, Inc.Cardinal HealthOthers Recent Developments

October 2025: Positron Corporation partnered with MedAxiom to boost innovation and best practices that improve outcomes and performance across cardiovascular medicine.

Segmentation

By Product Type (2026-2034)Full Ring PET ScannerPartial Ring PET ScannerBy Modality (2026-2034)Stand-Alone PETPET/CTPET/MRIBy Isotope (2026-2034)18F-Fluorodeoxyglucose82Rb & 13N-Ammonia68Ga-Based Tracers64Cu & Zirconium-89 Immuno-PETBy Application (2026-2034)NeurologyOncologyCardiologyOthersBy End User (2026-2034)Hospital & Surgical CenterDiagnostic Imaging CentersOthers