Dharmendra's Final Film Ikkis Turns Emotional As Bobby Deol Lends His Voice To Father's Role

Dharmendra's final film Ikkis is set to release on January 1, 2026. The war drama gains emotional depth as son Bobby Deol lends his voice to bring his father's character to life.

Bollywood legend Dharmendra's last film Ikkis is set to release in theatres on January 1, 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the veteran actor on screen one final time. The film holds deep emotional value, as Dharmendra passed away in November this year, making Ikkis a heartfelt farewell to his remarkable cinematic journey.

Adding a special personal touch, Bobby Deol shares a unique connection with Ikkis. To portray Dharmendra's younger character convincingly, Bobby lent his voice to some of his father's dialogues. His narration brings emotional depth and warmth, making the character more impactful while honoring his father's legacy in a subtle yet powerful way.

Bobby Deol expressed pride and love for his father by resharing the film's trailer on Instagram. In his emotional note, he called Dharmendra“my dear Papa” and urged audiences to watch the inspiring story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. His message resonated deeply with fans and followers.

Ikkis is a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film chronicles his bravery during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, highlighting courage, sacrifice, and patriotism through an intense and emotionally driven narrative.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis features a powerful ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia. Known for his gripping storytelling, Raghavan brings a realistic and grounded approach to the war drama. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda plays the role of war hero Arun Khetarpal. While he appeared earlier in The Archies on OTT, Ikkis marks his theatrical debut as a lead. Reports suggest the film's budget is around ₹200 crore, with Agastya reportedly earning ₹70 lakh for the role.