5 Record Transfers That Have Turned Into Premier League Flops Of 2025‐26 Season

Premier League clubs spent big on strikers in 2025, but five costly transfers have failed to deliver.

Liverpool's record-breaking acquisition of Alexander Isak was billed as the transfer saga of the summer. The Swedish forward arrived at Anfield after a drawn-out chase, but the excitement quickly faded. Lacking fitness due to missing pre-season, Isak struggled to replicate his Newcastle form. His brief resurgence ended in cruel fashion when he broke his leg while scoring his second league goal, ruling him out for months.

Liverpool's £116m signing of Florian Wirtz has disappointed so far. The ex‐Leverkusen playmaker has managed just one goal and one assist in 17 Premier League games, while failing to score in five Champions League outings, registering only two assists. Signed on a five‐year deal, Wirtz has struggled to adapt, raising questions over the record investment.

Manchester United's pursuit of attacking reinforcements brought Benjamin Sesko to Old Trafford. The Slovenian forward was expected to add firepower, but his contribution has been minimal. With just two league goals, Sesko has struggled to adapt and appears out of place in Ruben Amorim's setup. The contrast with Rasmus Hojlund, thriving in Serie A with Napoli, only sharpens the disappointment surrounding United's latest gamble.

Newcastle endured a frustrating summer window, missing out on several targets before turning to Yoane Wissa. His debut was delayed until December due to a knee injury sustained on international duty. Since then, Wissa has yet to start a league match, though he did score in the League Cup against Fulham to help Newcastle reach the semi-finals. His impact remains limited, leaving questions about the timing and value of the move.

Arsenal's long-standing need for a reliable centre-forward led them to Viktor Gyokeres. The hefty fee reflected expectations that he would transform Mikel Arteta's side. While Gyokeres has managed five league goals, two came from penalties, and his overall play has looked awkward in Arsenal's system. The dynamic striker who terrorized Portuguese defences has yet to appear in England, leaving fans questioning the investment.