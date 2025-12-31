Kharge Slams BJP's 'Misgovernance' In 2025, Hopes For Better New Year

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a swipe at the Centre, alleging the BJP's failures and "misgovernance" on several fronts in 2025. On New Year's Eve, he wished for the government to provide "good governance" next year.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kharge said, "I pray this year goes well, and everyone is happy. I hope the new year brings prosperity and good health to all, and governments give good governance in the next year."

Kharge Lists 14 Issues on Social Media

Earlier today, in an X post, the Rajya Sabha LoP slammed the BJP, citing the replacement of MGNREGA, a falling rupee, and inflation, among 14 issues of contention. Invoking MGNREGA and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, the two issues Congress rallied around in 2025, he alleged that the Centre is talking away citizens' right to work and right to vote.

"On the last day of the year, it's essential to remind everyone how the country was run in 2025, the 11th year of BJP rule-- By scrapping MGNREGA, the 'right to work' was snatched away from millions of the poor Without any preparation, without BLO training, the 'right to vote' was snatched from millions via SIR, and BJP's vote theft was caught red-handed," the Congress leader wrote on X.

MGNREGA Replaced

This comes as the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, replacing the MGNREGA brought in by the UPA government. While the legislation raises the employment guarantee to 125 days as compared to 100 days in MGNREGA, the Opposition has criticised it for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and placing a 60:40 fund-sharing ratio between the Centre and states.

Economic Front Criticised

On the economic front, Kharge highlighted the falling rupee, as the Indian currency touched an all-time low by hitting the 91-mark against the USD. He wrote, "The chasm of economic inequality deepened further, with the top 1 per cent holding 40 per cent of India's wealth. The rupee is plummeting toward the abyss; the RBI sold USD 32 billion (2.8 lakh crore rupees) in US dollars, yet it made no difference. Youth unemployment remains at a peak, the paper leak mafia's game continues unabated."

Wide-Ranging Allegations Against Modi Govt

Further, he took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as after US President Donald Trump, China also claimed to play a role in mediation between India and Pakistan during their four-day standoff earlier this year. The Chinese Foreign Minister on Tuesday had claimed China's mediating role in several global conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan.

"Modi's friend 'Namaste Trump' imposed the world's highest tariffs on our country. After the Pahalgam terror attack, our mighty army delivered a befitting response, but BJP ministers made shameful remarks about our colonel. President Trump claimed 'mediation' at least 60 times, now even China is talking 'mediation,' while Modi ji stays silent Modi-Shah's failure in Manipur; President's rule was imposed just to cover it up No relief from inflation, cutting GST turned out to be mere number-fudging Atrocities against Dalits, tribals, backward classes, and minorities have risen, to the extent that even the Supreme Court's CJI wasn't spared," he said.

"The national capital Delhi, along with all of North India, is grappling with toxic air, no roadmap in sight--just empty bluster. A conspiracy to hand over the Aravalli to the mining mafia; attacks on Nicobar, Hasdeo, and Mumbai mangroves. Whether the Kumbh stampede or the Delhi station chaos, innocent lives lost to cough syrup, yet no one takes responsibility. All in all, in 2025 too, BJP's plunder, corruption, and misgovernance loomed large over the nation's people," the X post read.

BJP Hits Back at Congress

BJP spokesperson Pradep Bhandari hit back at Kharge saying, "India has become the 4th largest economy. This did not happen by slogans, but by hard, measurable reforms...While Congress perfected policy paralysis, PM Modi's government delivered policy execution." (ANI)

