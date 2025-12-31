Neighbouring States Play Major Role In Delhi's Pollution: Ashish Sood

Minister Blames Neighbouring States for Pollution

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that the air pollution issue in the national capital is not solely due to Delhi, but the weather in neighbouring states also contributes to it. Ashish Sood assured that the Delhi government is in talks with the neighbouring states to pursue collaborative efforts to reduce pollution. He further underlined the BJP government's efforts, such as the strengthening of public transport and other initiatives to address pollution at the territorial level. "This pollution is not just due to the current causes or solely because of Delhi. The weather in neighbouring states also plays a major role in Delhi's pollution, which is why the Delhi government is talking to them." Ashish Sood said.

"Efforts to control dust, strengthening public transport, and reducing pollution from vehicles- the Delhi government is continuously addressing such issues," he added.

He further criticised the previous AAP government for taking half-measures to address pollution and assured that serious work will be done this time. "If the previous government had done something more than turning your vehicle on and off, then we wouldn't be facing such a serious issue. Serious work is being done on pollution. The issue of pollution will be resolved through serious actions," he said.

Delhi's AQI Remains in 'Severe' Category

Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across key stretches.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 384 at 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor to severe' category. Several air quality monitoring stations across the city reported alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 452, while ITO stood at 426, RK Puram at 411, and Chandni Chowk at 419, all falling under the 'severe' category. Dwarka Sector 8 also recorded a high AQI of 414.

Cabinet Approves New Anti-Pollution Measures

The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance.

Rs 100 Crore for Water Body Rejuvenation

The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. There are around 1,000 such water bodies in the national capital, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

Capital's First E-Waste Park

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will adhere to the highest pollution-control standards and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)