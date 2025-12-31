Watch: Kim Kardashian Cries After Failing California Bar Exam, Says She Feels Like 'A Big F***Ing Loser'

In the episode's most talked-about moment, Kim is shown reclining on a couch with her family, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and her son Saint, nervously awaiting the results at 5 p.m.

Kim Kardashian became distraught at the season 7 finale of The Kardashians after realising she had failed the California Bar Examination. While her failed effort was disclosed earlier this month, the recently shown episode showed the raw and unvarnished moment Kim found out on November 7, 2025, making the setback feel considerably more personal for viewers.

In the episode's most talked-about moment, Kim is shown reclining on a couch with her family, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and her son Saint, nervously awaiting the results at 5 p.m. As the hour strikes, Kim refreshes her screen, confirming what she had already suspected. "I did not make it." "It's fine, I figured that," she adds, fighting back tears as her voice cracks.

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears after learning she failed the California bar exam. twitter/kk1B3KfxS2

- New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2025

When Khloé wonders why she expected the outcome, Kim says she felt problems when writing the exam. She admits that her writings did not feel powerful enough, and she was aware that they may cost her.

Kris Jenner quickly offers consolation, noting how heartbreaking the situation is considering Kim's efforts. "It sucks because you worked so hard," Kris replies sympathetically. Khloé, on the other hand, takes a more direct approach, implying that distractions may have been involved.

During a phone discussion with Kim's law tutor, Chris, Khloé comments that managing a TV program while preparing for such a hard exam may not have helped, noting that Kim was "memorising lines and memorising law" at the same time.

Chris tries to soothe Kim, telling her that failure does not define her. He describes how close she came to passing and how hard she studied, telling her not to let the outcome derail her development. Nonetheless, Kim doesn't hesitate to voice her sorrow, joking darkly that she feels like "a big f***ing loser this week."

Khloé then attempts to brighten Kim's mood by recalling mixed reviews of her most recent endeavour, All's Fair, and dismissing early criticism as "just haters." Kim chuckles despite her despair, confessing, "It was either going to be the greatest or the worst week ever."

Despite the loss, Kim insists that she will not give up, saying that she is prepared to take another shot at the bar test.