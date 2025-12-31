Bengaluru Metro: 21 New Trains To Be Deployed On Green Line

In a major operational reshuffle aimed at improving service frequency and passenger convenience, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to shift the 17 metro trains currently operating on the Green Line under Phase 1 to the Purple Line. To compensate, 21 new trains will be deployed on the Green Line-a move expected to significantly speed up operations and ease congestion across the Namma Metro network.

Green Line To Receive New Trains

The North–South corridor, the 33.5-km Green Line connecting Madavara to Silk Institute, will be equipped with new train sets in a phased manner. As part of the plan, the existing trains operating on the Green Line will be gradually transferred to the East–West corridor, the 43.49-km Purple Line, which stretches from Whitefield Metro Station to Challaghatta Terminal.

CRRC–Titagarh Agreement And Train Supply

Under a 2019–20 agreement, China's CRRC, in collaboration with Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. (TRSL), Kolkata, is supplying 21 metro trains (126 coaches) equipped with DTG (Distance-to-Go) technology for the Purple and Green lines. Of these, one prototype train manufactured in China has already arrived, while the remaining 20 trains will be supplied from Kolkata.

Prototype Train To Be Deployed On Green Line

The prototype DTG-enabled train, originally intended for the Purple Line, reached Bengaluru in January last year but has not yet been commissioned for passenger service. BMRCL has now decided to deploy this train on the Green Line.

In this regard, trial and inspection runs are currently being conducted between Jalahalli and Mantri Square Sampige Road stations on the Green Line. These trials are being carried out between 11.30 pm and 3.30 am in the presence of officials from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO).

Multiple Clearances Required

BMRCL officials said the inspection process is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks. Clearances from the RDSO, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, and the Railway Board are mandatory before the train can be introduced for commercial operations.

Approval from the Railway Board is likely to be sought by March. Once all clearances are obtained, the prototype train will be inducted into the Green Line, following which one existing train will be shifted to the Purple Line, officials added.

More Trains To Boost Frequency

As additional trains arrive from Kolkata in phases, all 17 trains currently operating on the Green Line under Phase 1 will be transferred to the Purple Line. This will result in 17 additional trains for the Purple Line and four additional trains for the Green Line, substantially improving operational capacity.

At present, Namma Metro operates with 57 trains across the Purple and Green lines. To maintain an ideal frequency of three to four minutes, the system requires one train per kilometre. The planned addition of new trains is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and enhance the commuter experience.

Reason Behind The Shift

Explaining the rationale, BMRCL officials said the decision was taken to ensure efficient maintenance of the newly inducted trains.

“It is operationally challenging to maintain both old and new trains across different depots. Hence, all new trains will be deployed on the Green Line, with maintenance infrastructure developed at the Peenya depot,” an official said.

Enhanced Passenger Amenities

Although these trains will feature DTG technology, their overall design will be similar to the trains planned for the Yellow Line. They will offer enhanced passenger amenities, including real-time train location updates, LCD information screens, and other modern facilities aimed at improving commuter comfort.