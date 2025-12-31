Sabarimala Theft: HC's 'Shocking' Observations On Probe, Says Venugopal

High Court Slams Sabarimala Theft Probe

Congress MP K C Venugopal on Wednesday said the Kerala High Court has expressed serious concerns over the investigation into the Sabarimala theft case, terming the observations as shocking. "Yesterday, the High Court expressed serious concerns about the investigation process in the Sabarimala theft case, which is truly shocking news for all of us. The High Court stated that the actions of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) are raising serious doubts. Now it is the responsibility of the SIT to act in accordance with the High Court's observations and identify all those responsible for the Sabarimala theft," Venugopal said.

Key Arrests and Legal Actions

Former Devaswom Board President in Custody

Earlier, on November 26, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took into custody A. Padmakumar, former Sabarimala Executive Committee President and CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee member, in connection with the Sabarimala sanctum gold heist case. Padmakumar, who also served as the former Konni MLA, was taken into custody after the Kollam Vigilance Court approved the SIT's custody request. The court had earlier remanded Padmakumar for 14 days.

YouTuber Faces Charges for Defamation

Kerala Police have registered a case against KM Shajahan, former additional private secretary to the late Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan and now a YouTuber, for allegedly insulting ADGP S Sreejith and claiming responsibility for the police's role in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by ADGP S. Sreejith.

According to the FIR, Shajahan allegedly circulated videos through a YouTube channel 'Prathipaksham' that were intended to insult Sabarimala Chief Police Coordinator S Sreejith as well as the police force. The complaint states that the content was capable of causing resentment towards the police force among Sabarimala devotees and inciting hostility between communities on religious grounds, with the potential to trigger unrest. The FIR further noted that Shajahan made false allegations in the video, claiming that ADGP S. Sreejith and the police were involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The case has been registered against KM Shajahan under Sections 192 (Provocation with intent to cause riot) and 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with causing a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous message through any means of communication.

Other Arrests and SIT Report

On November 7, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Crime Branch arrested former Thiruvabharanam temple Commissioner KS Baiju in connection with a gold theft case. Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused, was reportedly taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on October 17. The SIT, which is investigating the matter, submitted its second report to the Kerala High Court, revealing serious irregularities in the minutes of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Background of the Gold Controversy

The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on allegations of irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. This situation arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

