Hina Khan Opens Up On Love, Intimacy And Why Small Gestures Matter More Than Physical Closeness

Hina Khan Relationship Advice: Popular TV actress Hina Khan is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Rocky and is often sharing beautiful pictures and videos with her fans from there

Hina Khan recently opened up about her experiences and feelings in a 13-year-long relationship with her husband Rocky Jaiswal in an Instagram post. She shared that

Hina posted a video showing a special love note written by Rocky. She mentioned that Rocky makes her feel special by writing small love notes. This is the greatest joy for her. Hina said that when your partner understands your hard work and efforts and shows more love and respect every day, that is true love.

Hina added that after being together for a long time, physical intimacy can sometimes take a backseat. This can be due to stress, work, distance, health issues, or a tough phase. It's not that it's not important, but it's normal for it to decrease at times. However, emotional intimacy can make up for the lack of physical intimacy.

Hina Khan wrote that this isn't the end of a relationship but a normal experience. What strengthens a relationship is emotional intimacy, choosing each other, and the desire to stay together through thick and thin. She said a relationship is always a two-way street; you get what you give. Emotional intimacy is very important.

Hina Khan and Rocky married in 2025 after dating for 12 years. Hina also shared that when she was battling cancer, Rocky fully supported her and stood by her through every difficulty. This experience made their relationship even stronger. She said that in 13 years, they have seen both good and bad times together, but their love and respect for each other never weakened.