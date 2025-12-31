Amazon Rainforest Is Undergoing Major Climate Shift Not Seen In Millions Of Years

Scientists are raising alarms about the Amazon rainforest facing a significant shift in climate. They say it's moving towards a much hotter and drier state that has not been present for millions of years. They refer to this new condition as a“hypertropical state,” and warn that it could become the standard climate for the region by the end of this century if greenhouse gas emissions are not controlled.

Experts from the University of California, Berkeley have explained that this new climate would bring more frequent and severe droughts to the Amazon. These longer dry periods would put immense pressure on the rainforest and could result in a large number of trees dying.

This is a major issue because the Amazon is essential for protecting the planet. Tropical rainforests are the most effective at absorbing carbon dioxide, which helps to slow down global warming. If many trees die, the forest's ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere will be reduced, leading to a faster increase in global temperatures.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Jeff Chambers, the lead author of the study, says the future of the Amazon is dependent on human actions. He emphasizes that the only way to prevent this extreme climate from occurring is by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. If emissions keep rising without limits, the hypertropical state could arrive far earlier than expected.

Currently, the Amazon experiences a dry season from July to September, during which temperatures and humidity levels are higher than usual. However, the rainforest has adapted to these conditions. In a hypertropical climate, the dry season would be much longer, pushing the rainforest beyond what is considered typical for tropical environments.

Professor Chambers explains that these extended droughts are particularly harmful to trees. The study suggests that by the year 2100, the Amazon could experience extreme drought conditions for up to 150 days each year, which is far longer than what is currently observed.

Rising Tree Deaths

As a result, the rate of tree death could increase by about 0.55 percent annually. While this may seem small, it is important when added to the already existing annual tree loss, which is just over one percent. Over time, this additional loss could lead to serious damage across the rainforest.

The research also revealed that trees with lighter wood and faster growth rates are more likely to die during droughts compared to slower-growing, denser trees. This means that secondary forests, which have regrown after being logged or cleared, may be especially vulnerable, as they contain a higher proportion of these weaker tree species.

The scientists warn that this problem is not unique to the Amazon. Similar hypertropical conditions could develop in rainforests in western Africa and across Southeast Asia as global temperatures continue to rise.

The researchers add that today's heatwaves and droughts are early signs of what is to come. By studying how forests are responding now, scientists aim to better understand and prepare for the extreme conditions that could dominate tropical regions in the future.