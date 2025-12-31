USCIS Fee Hike: From Asylum To Work Permits, Everything Will Cost More In 2026

For anyone dreaming of studying, working or seeking refuge in the United States, 2026 is arriving with a heavier price tag. From January 1, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will roll out higher immigration fees, officially calling it an inflation adjustment but for applicants, it feels like yet another hurdle in an already tough journey.

And it's not just about money. These hikes are landing at a time when the Trump administration is also tightening the screws on immigration policy.

Why Are US Immigration Fees Going Up?

USCIS says the increase is part of a legally mandated inflation adjustment under H.R. 1, calculated using price data from July 2024 to July 2025.

In simple terms: everyday costs went up, so visa and asylum fees are going up too. The Department of Homeland Security will now revise these charges every year.

USCIS has issued a clear warning, if your application is postmarked on or after January 1, 2026, and you've paid the old fee, it will be rejected.

The Forms That Will Hit Your Wallet Harder

Some of the most common immigration applications are getting costlier. Here's what's changing:

Annual asylum application fee



From $100 (Rs 8,900 approx) - $102 (Rs 9,165)

Form I-765: Employment Authorisation Document (EAD)

Initial asylum or parole EAD: $550 - $560 (Rs 49,400 - Rs 50,300)

Renewal or extension of parole or TPS EAD: $275 - $280 (Rs 24,700 - Rs 25,100)

Form I-821: Temporary Protected Status (TPS)

From $500 (Rs 44,900) - $510 (Rs 45,800)

Form I-131 (re-parole EAD request) From $275 - $280

USCIS has made it clear: these are only inflation hikes for now, but similar adjustments will happen every year.

Who Can Still Apply for Asylum?

Despite the rising fees, asylum remains an option for those already in the US who can prove a genuine fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or social group.

Once granted, asylum status doesn't expire. It also opens the door to a Green Card through Form I-485.

Green Card Rules Are Tightening Too

The fee hike comes alongside a tougher political climate.

From January 1, 2026, the US will impose a complete entry ban on citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Partial restrictions will apply to nationals from seven more countries, including Cuba, Venezuela and Laos.

USCIS leadership has confirmed that Green Cards issued to nationals from "countries of concern" will now face stricter scrutiny.

Jobs, Raids and Rising Anxiety

The Trump administration is also planning to ramp up workplace enforcement next year. According to reports, this could lead to more raids and arrests at job sites.

Ironically, economists warn that removing migrant workers could push labour costs higher, making inflation harder to control, a side effect that may ripple across industries.