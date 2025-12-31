Jaishankar Meets Tarique Rahman, Condoles Khaleda Zia's Death In Dhaka

Jaishankar conveys India's condolences in Dhaka

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia." On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia. Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and... twitter/xXNwJsRTmZ - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 31, 2025

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman. "Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

He also expressed confidence in Khaleda Zia's legacy and its relevance to bilateral ties. "Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

Separately, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said Jaishankar, during his visit to Dhaka, conveyed the condolences of the people and government of India as Bangladesh mourns the passing of the former prime minister. In a post on X, Hamidullah said that Jaishankar recognised Khaleda Zia's contribution to democracy and expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties following Bangladesh's democratic transition through the upcoming election scheduled for February 2026.

State funeral and last rites

Meanwhile, as tributes continued to pour in from across the world, the body of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia had arrived earlier in the day at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, where family members and close relatives paid their last respects ahead of her Namaz-e-Janaza.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said in a post on X that the body had reached the residence, where family members and relatives gathered to offer their final respects. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was present at the residence alongside family members. He was seen seated quietly with a prayer book in his hands, paying his final respects to his mother.

The funeral prayer for the former prime minister will be held at 2 pm today on Manik Mia Avenue at the South Plaza of Bangladesh's National Parliament Building, with large crowds gathering to participate in the Namaz-e-Janaza. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, along with other dignitaries, is expected to attend the funeral prayer.

Following the prayers, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest beside her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, at his mausoleum in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Regional participation and security measures

The funeral has drawn regional attention, with India confirming official participation in the last rites. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent the Government and people of India at the funeral.

Senior representatives from several South Asian countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, are also expected to pay their last respects.

Bangladesh is observing a public holiday on Wednesday and has entered a three-day period of state mourning. Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led the country for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule.

As preparations for the final rites continued, BNP leaders said the funeral prayer will be led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan will conduct the proceedings. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as quoted by The Daily Star, urged attendees to maintain discipline and preserve the dignity and solemnity of the ceremony.

The government has announced that Khaleda Zia's final journey will be conducted with full state honours under heightened security. Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said more than 10,000 police and Armed Police Battalion personnel have been deployed, with army members stationed at key points, while vehicular movement along affected roads will remain restricted.

Global leaders pay tribute

Condolences have poured in from global leaders and international organisations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia's death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh, while recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015.

Tributes were also paid by leaders from Pakistan, Nepal and several other countries, with the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Russia, China and multiple diplomatic missions acknowledging Khaleda Zia's contributions to Bangladesh's political and democratic development. (ANI)

