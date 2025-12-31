5 Possible Endings For CM Punk Vs Bron Breakker On WWE RAW Netflix Anniversary Special

CM Punk defends against Bron Breakker on WWE RAW Netflix anniversary special. Five possible finishes could reshape WWE's title scene.

WWE could choose to present Breakker as an unstoppable force by giving him a decisive victory. A short but dominant performance would cement his reputation as both the present and future of WWE. Surviving Punk's offense and winning clean would be a huge statement, but it would also mean Punk likely won't receive an automatic rematch.

Chaos has defined most confrontations between Punk and The Vision. Interference from the faction could overwhelm Punk, even with potential backup from Rey Mysterio or others. If the brawling spirals out of control, the referee may be forced to rule the match a no contest. This outcome could push the title showdown to the Royal Rumble or Saturday Night's Main Event later in January.

Heel factions thrive on interference, and The Vision has made it their trademark. With Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and Paul Heyman likely ringside, Breakker could receive plenty of assistance. Outside help would protect Punk from a clean loss while giving him grounds for a rematch. This scenario keeps Breakker strong but ensures Punk remains in the title picture.

Punk only recently captured the vacant championship in November, and WWE may want stability at the top. A clean victory over Breakker would reinforce the belt's prestige, especially after the work of Seth Rollins and Gunther. If Breakker's time isn't yet here, Punk retaining could set up a future clash, particularly if Breakker wins the 2026 Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber.

The Netflix anniversary special could feature surprise returns. Seth Rollins and LA Knight were both sidelined by The Vision, and either could reappear to seek revenge. Rollins, despite injury, might distract Breakker, while Knight could strike back after months of feuding with the faction. Even Roman Reigns could make a dramatic comeback. Any of these returns could doom Breakker's title hopes on the big stage.