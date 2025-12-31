Soumya Tandon Inspires Fans With 5 Habits That Keep Her Fit And Radiant At 41

Actress Soumya Tandon is winning hearts with her performance in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar, where she stars alongside Akshaye Khanna. She plays Ulfat, the wife of Rehman, and her portrayal has been widely praised. A viral scene in which she slaps her on-screen husband has created a buzz, showcasing her strong acting skills.

Soumya, 41, is also a popular television actress, known for her role as Anita Narayan Mishra (Gori Mem) in the hit serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Despite her age, she has maintained incredible fitness and youthful beauty, inspiring many fans.

Five Habits That Keep Soumya Fit

Soumya Tandon follows five key habits that help her stay healthy and fit. These tips can be incorporated into anyone's routine, though it's always advisable to consult an expert for personalized guidance.

1. Avoid Sweets

Soumya avoids all forms of sweets, including sugar, honey, and jaggery. She believes sweets offer no real health benefits and cutting them out helps maintain her fitness and overall well-being.

2. Exercise Consistently

Exercise is central to her routine. Soumya emphasizes consistency over intensity, especially weight training, which she recommends for women. Regular exercise, she says, is crucial for maintaining strength, posture, and energy levels.

3. Develop a Habit of Writing

Soumya writes down her thoughts, ideas, goals, and even worries. This practice helps her lighten her mind, express herself, and stay focused on personal and professional aspirations.

4. Read Every Day

Reading daily, even for a short time, is another habit Soumya swears by. She believes it improves knowledge, enhances personality, and provides interesting perspectives to discuss with others.

5. Reduce Screen Time

To protect her eyes and mental health, Soumya minimizes screen exposure before bedtime. She avoids phones, laptops, and TV for at least an hour before sleeping, reducing stress and improving posture.