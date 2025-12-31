Beer Vs Whisky: Which Is Less Harmful For Your Health? What Do Experts Say?

Beer vs. Whiskey: Even though it's known that alcohol is harmful to health, drinkers don't quit the habit. They often think beer is better than whiskey. But how much truth is there to this? What do the experts say? Let's find out now.

Experts and doctors say the same thing: alcohol is not good for your health. Even a small amount doesn't completely reduce the risk. A common question is – is it better to drink beer or whiskey? Understanding the differences reveals the truth.

Beer:

Beer usually has 4 to 6 percent alcohol. Since the percentage is low, many people drink a lot, increasing the total alcohol intake.

Whiskey:

Whiskey has about 40 percent alcohol. A small amount has a strong effect. According to experts, drinking more beer because it's less strong increases the risk.

Beer:

A pint of beer has about 150-200 calories. It's high in carbs, so frequent drinking can lead to a bigger belly.

Whiskey:

30 ml of whiskey has only about 70 calories, with no carbs or sugar. From a weight control view, whiskey has fewer calories, but that doesn't mean it's healthy.

Beer:

Beer contains some polyphenols. Some studies suggest they help increase good cholesterol.

Whiskey:

Whiskey has an antioxidant called ellagic acid. It's said to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. These are minor benefits, only seen when used like medicine.

Beer:

Drinking a lot puts severe stress on the liver. It can also cause gas and bloating.

Whiskey:

Since it has no carbs, some might find it easier to digest. But if you drink too much, it will damage the liver. According to the WHO, alcohol is a carcinogen. The more you drink, the higher the risk.

Experts make one thing clear: neither beer nor whiskey is good for your health. It destroys gut bacteria, increases inflammation, damages the liver, and raises cancer risk. Overall, it's best not to drink alcohol at all. Drinking it with high-fat foods is even more dangerous.

Health Warning:

Drinking alcohol is harmful to health. It can lead to liver diseases, cancer, and mental health issues. It's best to be responsible.