Ishita Dutta Is Thankful To 2025 For The Best Gift, Her Daughter

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta looked back at the year 2025, which gave her the best gift, her daughter, Veda.

Commemorating the year which was both exhausting and beautiful at the same time, Ishita wrote on her Instagram handle, "2025....Celebrating an amazing, exhausting, tough yet beautiful year... It tested me, shaped me, and helped me bounce back stronger. (sic)."

During this year, Ishita's journey included pregnancy, delivery, welcoming her baby girl, and returning to movies with "De De Pyaar De 2", making 2025 a special year for her.

"A baby, getting back to work, family time, and countless memories...You'll always be special for giving me the best gift-my daughter. Thank you for everything," added Ishita.

Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, embraced parenthood for the second time in June this year.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, the couple dropped a picture of Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," the caption on the post read.

Recently, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated their daughter Veda's "Annaprashan" ceremony, giving her the first taste of solid food.

Dropping a couple of photos from the traditional Bengali ceremony, the 'Drishyam' actress wrote on social media, "Veda's first taste of rice, wrapped in blessings, love, and tradition. Bengali Annaprashan."

For the occasion, Ishita opted for a beautiful saree, whereas Vatsal and Vaayu twinned in a yellow kurta and white pajama.

Both Ishita and Vatsal's parents, along with other family members, showered love on the little one during the Annaprashan ceremony.

The post also featured a cake with a little girl sitting in front of a plate of food on it.