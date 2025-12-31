403
Brazil's Bull Market Ends The Year With A Jobs Surprise And A Stronger Real
Brazil's Ibovespa finished 2025 near 161,000 after a late boost from stronger-than-expected labor data.
The real strengthened, with USD/BRL closing at R$5.4890, as investors leaned into a“soft landing” story for Brazil.
Under the surface, the session mixed genuine optimism with year-end mechanics, including capital actions that distorted a few big names.
Brazil closed the year with a market message that can be easy to miss from abroad: the country is not only exporting commodities, it is exporting stability signals.
On the last trading day of 2025, the Ibovespa rose 0.40% to 161,125.37, capping a gain of about 34% for the year, the strongest annual performance since 2016. With B3 closed on Dec 31 and Jan 1, that closing level is the reference point until trading resumes on Jan 2.
The spark was a clean set of labor numbers. Unemployment fell to 5.2% in the three months to November, the lowest in the current statistical series. Average real monthly earnings reached a record R$3,574 ($662).
The government's formal-employment registry reported 85,864 net jobs created in November, above expectations. In plain terms: more people working, earning more, and doing so formally.
That combination tends to support consumption, improve credit quality, and reduce the kind of political stress that can spill into markets.
Market Gains Tempered by Rate Outlook
A São Paulo-based institutional desk framed the trade simply: strong jobs can lift company earnings, but they also keep investors alert to the interest-rate path. That tension helps explain why the rally looked selective rather than euphoric.
Cyclicals led. The five biggest gainers were Cyrela (+3.00%), CVC (+2.86%), C&A (+2.72%), Taesa units (+2.61%), and Cury (+2.51%).
The five biggest decliners were Magazine Luiza (-3.94%), Localiza (-3.03%), Marcopolo preferred (-0.66%), Hapvida (-0.61%), and TIM (-0.60%).
Two declines were partly technical: Magazine Luiza traded ex-bonus after a 5% stock bonus tied to a R$400 million ($74 million) capital increase, while Localiza moved around a R$2.065 billion ($382 million) capital package and related rights adjustments.
Outside Brazil, U.S. stocks edged down as traders weighed Federal Reserve minutes, keeping global risk appetite measured.
