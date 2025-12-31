403
Year-End Crypto Trading Shows How Flows And Leverage Can Override Narrative
On December 30, a widely followed estimate put total crypto market value around $2.96 trillion after a roughly 2.8% daily drop. By early December 31, Bitcoin had steadied near $88,600.
Major coins were mixed: Ether around $2,978, Solana near $126, XRP near $1.87, and Zcash near $526. The sharpest moves appeared in smaller perpetual contracts: TAKE fell about 64.6% and BEAT about 16.7%, while WCT rose about 20%, LYN about 36%, and RIVER about 44.5%.
Regulated demand helped. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reported net inflows of about $355.1 million on December 30, led by IBIT (+$143.7m), ARKB (+$109.6m), and FBTC (+$78.6m).
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs added about $67.9 million, including ETHE (+$50.2m) and ETH (+$14.0m). The bigger backdrop stayed cautious after reporting that pointed to roughly $6 billion of net outflows over the fourth quarter.
Derivatives did much of the steering. More than $27 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options were flagged as expiring around year-end, with Bitcoin about $23.6 billion of that total.
Coverage cited CoinGlass estimates of 2025 crypto derivatives turnover near $85.7 trillion, about $264.5 billion per day.
Wintermute's Jasper De Maere warned that light flow through New Year's can produce exaggerated moves, and Tom Lee pointed to tax-loss selling pressure peaking from December 26 to December 30.
Zcash offered a concrete catalyst: Cypherpunk Technologies disclosed buying 56,418.09 ZEC for about $29 million at an average $514.02, lifting holdings to 290,062.67 ZEC-about 1.76% of circulating supply-and signaling an ambition to build toward 5%.
For readers abroad, the takeaway is straightforward: in crypto, positioning and market structure can matter more than any single headline.
Bitcoin hovered around $88,600 into the final stretch of 2025 as thin holiday liquidity amplified every move.
U.S. spot ETF inflows returned on December 30, but a massive options expiry and derivatives dominance kept price action noisy.
Zcash drew rare attention after a listed company disclosed a $29 million purchase and a stated plan to keep accumulating.
