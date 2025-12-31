403
Year-End Gold Whiplash Shows How Fast Crowded Trades Can Unwind
Key Points
Gold's year-end dip looked simple on the surface-prices down on the final session-but the mechanics behind it explain why global markets can suddenly feel“broken” even when the big story has not changed.
By Wednesday morning, spot gold was near $4,329 an ounce, about 0.4% lower on the day. A broker feed showed the market closer to $4,317, with a daily close near $4,316.8.
Those small differences matter less than the message: the rally paused hard after sprinting into record territory. The run-up was dramatic. Gold pushed through $4,500 on December 24 and set a record around $4,525.
It pressed higher again on December 26, trading near $4,501 with an intraday peak around $4,530.6, before topping out at $4,549.71.
Then came Monday, December 29: a sharp slide of roughly 4.5% in one session. One market-maker described it as a pullback after“spectacularly high levels,” a reminder that fast gains invite fast exits.
But the deeper story is leverage and liquidity. The selloff intensified as CME raised margin requirements across precious metals. In plain terms: traders had to post more cash to hold positions.
During a holiday-thinned market, that can turn normal selling into forced selling, pushing prices through levels faster than fundamentals alone would justify.
London's benchmark fixes captured the air pocket on December 30: about $4,457.75 at the AM fix, then roughly $4,337.05 at the PM fix.
ETF Inflows Support Gold Prices
In New York, COMEX activity stayed heavy for a year-end shakeout-estimated volume around 219,705 contracts, with open interest near 492,157.
The underlying demand picture remained two-speed. China's net gold imports via Hong Kong doubled in November to 16.16 metric tons (30.22 total), even as local premiums swung from premium to discount.
In India, high prices nudged buyers from jewellery toward bars and coins. Flows also stayed supportive. Physically backed gold ETF inflows were tallied at about $64 billion year-to-date as of October.
GLD holdings were reported near 1,071.99 tonnes, up 0.86 tonne on the day, while industry tracking noted a sixth straight month of ETF inflows even as trading volumes eased.
Technically, the daily chart looked cooled (RSI near 53), while the 4-hour chart looked oversold (RSI near 33). Nearby support sits around $4,274, with $4,350–$4,370 the first“repair zone” if buyers regain control.
Gold ended the year softer after a record surge, as traders locked in gains in thin holiday markets.
A margin hike in U.S. futures added forced selling to what began as ordinary profit-taking.
Short-term charts look stretched, while the daily trend still reads as a cooling phase, not a collapse.
