Silver's Year-End Reality Check: When Leverage Beats The Story
Silver finished 2025 with a reminder that markets are not moved only by“reasons,” but by mechanics. Early on December 31, spot silver hovered around $72 an ounce, after swinging inside a roughly $70.3 to $75.7 range.
The tone was set by year-end positioning: a slightly firmer dollar, traders locking in gains, and shallow liquidity that makes each sell order hit harder.
“So first the dollar has risen slightly... and it's the last day of the year so we see some profit-booking,” said Jigar Trivedi of Reliance Securities.
The past week's story was a compressed cycle of acceleration, peak, and reset. Silver moved from the low $70s into the mid-to-high $70s, then broke $80.00 on December 29 and hit an intraday peak around $82.67 before reversing sharply.
“We are seeing profit-taking pullbacks off of those spectacularly high levels,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures. December 30 then delivered a rebound that looked like short-covering and dip buying.
The“story behind the story” is that fundamentals can be right and still lose the short-term argument. The bullish case-tight inventories, supply constraints, and strong industrial plus investment demand-helped explain why silver surged in 2025.
Silver's U.S.“critical mineral” designation added political and strategic attention. But when volatility climbs, risk controls can dominate.
Higher margin requirements at CME were widely cited as a catalyst for forced de-risking. That is the quiet power of leverage: traders may be convinced, but they still have to meet the cash call.
Flows suggest the theme is not dead, just harder to trade. iShares Silver Trust reported 16,455.42 tonnes in trust on December 30 (about 529.05 million ounces), up 149.46 tonnes in a day.
Trading volume ran near 117.8 million shares, above a 30-day average near 64.0 million. COMEX open interest stayed elevated near 165,805 contracts, up from roughly 162,954 the prior week.
Technically, the market is cooling: daily RSI near 61.9, while the 4-hour RSI near 45.7 and a negative MACD point to a fragile bounce, not a clean restart. The weekly candle carried the clearest warning: a run toward about $83.9 that still closed near $72.
Silver traded near $72/oz at 08:46 UTC after a sharp year-end pullback.
A seven-day run from the low $70s to above $80 reversed quickly as margins rose and profit-taking hit thin liquidity.
ETF holdings jumped by 149.46 tonnes in a day, showing demand, but the charts now signal a cooling trend.
