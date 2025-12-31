403
Mexico's Quiet Year-End Signal: A Strong Peso Meets A Stronger Dollar
Key Points
Mexico closed in on New Year's with markets sending a message that looks small on a chart, but matters internationally. The peso was not collapsing, and stocks were not crashing.
Instead, both were reacting to the same external force: the dollar's late-year push higher. In early trading around 08:15 UTC, USD/MXN was near 17.997, after trading a tight four-hour band around 17.991–18.011 and a wider daily range near 17.963–18.011.
The closeness to 18.00 is the point. Round numbers shape behavior. They trigger hedges, stop orders, and risk limits. In a thinner year-end market, that can turn routine flow into a visible move.
The“story behind the story” is how much of Mexico 's price action is still a dollar story. The dollar index was around 98.3 this morning after firming late Tuesday, as markets digested the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes and a rise in U.S. yields.
Yet zoom out and the dollar's broader 2025 profile remained soft, with the index down about 9.5% on the year. Mexico has benefited from that longer drift, even when daily noise flips the direction. Domestic policy still matters, but mainly through credibility.
Banxico's benchmark rate stands at 7.00% after a mid-December cut. That keeps Mexico attractive for yield, but the easing path narrows the cushion over time. One market comment captured the tone: trading in the 17.95–18.00 zone signals short-term stability, not a new trend.
Technicals echo that split. On the four-hour view, USD/MXN momentum improved (RSI near 61), while the daily picture stayed heavier (RSI near 41), consistent with a bounce inside a bigger downtrend.
For equities, the S&P/BMV IPC hovered near 64,359 after Tuesday's slide, with about 70.5 million in reported volume. Support sits around 64,330, with resistance up near 65,100–65,700.
USD/MXN sat near 17.997 in early trade, pinned just below 18.00, a level that acts like a magnet for hedgers and short-term traders.
Mexico's stock benchmark slipped to about 64,359 after a roughly 1.5% drop the day before, a reminder that year-end profit-taking can move prices fast when liquidity is thin.
The bigger story is global: a late-year uptick in the dollar and U.S. yields can overpower local narratives, even in countries seen as“doing the basics right.”
