Argentina's Year-End Stock Dip Signals A Bigger Test: Dollar Funding, Not Headlines
Argentina's S&P Merval finished the final session of 2025 with a downshift. On December 30, it closed at 3,051,616.8 pesos, down 1.56%, after trading between 3,043,605.8 and 3,124,205.5.
The same market looked less flattering in hard-currency terms: the dollar-based Merval gauge sat near 2,007.6, and country risk around 571 basis points kept a ceiling on optimism.
The tape showed why year-end trading can mislead. Activity concentrated into a few names, magnifying moves. The day's biggest winners were Transportadora de Gas del Norte (+2.45%), Aluar (+2.21%), BYMA (+2.20%), Cresud (+2.13%) and Telecom (+0.79%).
The biggest losers were Transener (-5.29%), Comercial del Plata (-3.88%), Grupo Supervielle (-2.72%), Metrogas (-2.67%) and Ternium Argentina (-2.40%).
Volumes were unusually lopsided: Comercial del Plata traded 19.46 million shares, Banco de Valores 9.68 million and BYMA 5.7 million, while a separate index snapshot put total volume near 10 billion in local units.
Because BYMA is closed on December 31 and January 1, overseas trading becomes the story. In U.S. hours, ADRs were mixed: Cresud gained about 2.1% and IRSA 1.3%, while Supervielle fell 2.3% and Edenor 2.2%.
That matters because, until January 2, global conditions set the tone. U.S. 10-year yields hovered near 4.12%, oil ended a third straight year lower, and Asian equities capped a strong 2025.
Behind the daily noise sits the real pressure point: dollar availability. Investors are watching the January 9 payment and the mechanics of funding it.
One strategist, Salvador Di Stefano, argued reserve accumulation plus global rates could compress risk, while Gustavo Ber stressed markets care less about rhetoric than the financing plan-and whether new issuance follows.
Add persistent foreign selling pressure, with ARGT showing net outflows of about $7.34 million over five days and roughly $278 million over six months, and the picture is clear: Argentina's equity story is still a currency story.
Argentina's main stock index ended 2025 lower in pesos and weaker in dollar terms, highlighting the real constraint: hard currency.
With the local exchange shut through New Year's Day, U.S.-traded ADRs and global rates are the only live“price discovery” until January 2.
The next real catalyst is operational: how the government sources dollars for a large January 9 payment, and what that implies for risk.
