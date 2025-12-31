403
UK’s Warmest Spring on Record Improves Songbird Breeding Outcomes
(MENAFN) The UK’s warmest and sunniest spring on record has significantly improved breeding outcomes for several of Britain’s most cherished songbirds, according to new data from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).
Scientists say the unusually dry and mild conditions in spring 2025 offered a rare advantage for threatened wild birds, with 14 species showing higher-than-average breeding success during the May-to-August season.
Among the species benefiting were the chiffchaff, garden warbler, whitethroat sparrow, coal tit, blue tit, great tit, and robin.
The results come from monitoring by volunteer bird ringers working with BTO, who tracked 29 songbird species through the constant effort sites scheme.
Under this program, birds are captured at the same locations and using the same methods each summer, allowing scientists to measure changes in adult populations, the number of young produced, and survival rates compared with previous decades.
“In comparison with the exceptionally wet spring of 2024, breeding success in 2025 was above average across many species,” the report noted.
Several migratory birds, including chiffchaff, reed warbler, blackcap, garden warbler, and whitethroat, recorded above-average breeding outcomes. Among resident species, nine – coal tit, blue tit, great tit, Cetti’s warbler, long-tailed tit, robin, dunnock, chaffinch, and goldfinch – showed statistically significant gains relative to the five-year average.
The BTO report suggested that prolonged stretches of favorable weather may have increased the likelihood of birds producing second broods, boosting overall productivity.
However, despite these improved breeding results, adult populations of some popular songbirds continued to decline in 2025, a trend researchers attribute to the poor breeding season the previous year.
