She Speaks CEO Returns To CES Week 2026 For Its Third Year With A Powerhouse Women In Tech & Leadership Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- She Speaks CEO proudly announces its return to CES Week in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year, producing one of the most high-impact gatherings for women in technology, innovation, and executive leadership. What began as a bold vision by Founder Priscilla Nakane to unite and elevate women in a historically male-dominated CES environment has now evolved into a powerful executive networking and leadership visibility experience. This year's invitation-only reception will take place at the new F1 Arcade Las Vegas, in partnership with the female-led Tech Deck Magazine as a featured media partner.

From its inaugural year, the She Speaks CEO Women in Tech and Leadership event has grown in strength, visibility, and influence, continuing to establish itself as one of the most important women in tech activations during CES Week in Las Vegas. The event was intentionally created to give female founders and women of color in leadership the space, representation, and recognition they deserve at CES. Three years later, it stands as a respected power gathering for all women leaders shaping the future of technology, business, leadership, and innovation.

Now recognized as one of the most influential women's leadership experiences during CES Week, the She Speaks CEO Women in Tech and Leadership Reception delivers critical advantages for women leaders by fostering visibility, power networking, and executive-level access in a space where representation has historically been limited.

Women are driving innovation, technology leadership, and global economic growth at unprecedented levels, yet representation, access, and visibility at industry-defining gatherings like the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) are still catching up. She Speaks CEO ensures women leaders are not only represented, but seen, heard, connected, and positioned to lead, making a CES Week gathering for women in tech and leadership both timely and essential.

This year carries an even deeper purpose as She Speaks CEO and its partners align to advance women in leadership, increase visibility for underrepresented voices in tech, and build bridges of opportunity for founders, executives, corporations, and brands that are ready to align with women in leadership initiatives and lead with intention at CES and beyond. The impact and connections created here will carry forward as the organization moves into the She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference in May 2026 in Denver, Colorado, further igniting a global movement centered on visibility, access, and leadership power for women executives.

“Women continue to play an increasingly influential role in shaping technology and global innovation,” said Priscilla Nakane, Founder of She Speaks CEO.“This She Speaks CEO CES Week experience provides a purposeful space for women in leadership through visibility, access, meaningful connection, and executive-level engagement during one of the most competitive weeks in tech."

Event Details

Event: She Speaks CEO Women in Tech & Leadership Reception – CES Week 2026

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: F1 Arcade Las Vegas, located inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Attendance: Invitation-only executive reception; approved registration required

Apply to Attend:

Accepted guests can expect an elite networking environment, curated guest list, meaningful business conversations, and visibility opportunities designed to elevate both leadership platforms and brand awareness, plus the adrenaline rush of experiencing the F1 Arcade Formula 1 racing simulators.

This curated executive reception is designed for women who lead, women who influence, and women who are ready to expand their presence, their network, and their leadership platform during CES 2026. Brands seeking alignment, sponsorship visibility, and strategic presence during CES and across the She Speaks CEO leadership ecosystem are encouraged to inquire about available partnerships via the website as well.

About She Speaks CEO

She Speaks CEO is a national women in leadership organization and ecosystem committed to elevating female CEOs, founders, executives, and emerging leaders. Led by visionary founder and entrepreneur Priscilla Nakane, She Speaks CEO is recognized for building inclusive and purpose-driven leadership platforms, producing its She Speaks CEO National Women in Leadership Conference, creating curated leadership events and executive experiences, and cultivating a powerful female executive-level community where professional women rise with confidence, build meaningful connections, strategic relationships, and expand both their influence and opportunity.