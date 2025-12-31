403
Paphlagonian Burial Mound in Türkiye Opens to Visitors
(MENAFN) A burial mound dating back nearly 2,100 years in northern Türkiye has been made accessible to visitors following restoration excavations, according to local authorities.
Situated in Kayi, a village in the Daday district of Kastamonu province, the tumulus is regarded as one of the most significant funerary monuments of the ancient Paphlagonia region.
The site was officially registered as a first-degree archaeological zone in 1998, though it suffered from years of unauthorized digging.
Between 2015 and 2017, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism conducted rescue excavations, during which large stone blocks surrounding the burial chamber were repositioned, enabling the monument to be opened to the public.
Officials and residents emphasize its importance as a cultural treasure for the area and stress the need for broader international promotion.
Kayi village headman Ibrahim Terzi noted that the site carries immense value for the region’s historical heritage.
