UAE Kicks Off 2026 With A Focus On Family And Social Well-Being

H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Family Care Authority, said:“As the world welcomes the year 2026, coinciding with Global Family Day, the UAE marks this moment with clear purpose and conviction. It signals the launch of the Year of the Family as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, as a national direction that reflects a simple truth: the strength of society and the sustainability of development begin within the family.

Family is where values are shaped, where a sense of security is built, and where empathy and connection take root. It is within the family that children grow in a nurturing environment, older people are cared for with dignity, and individuals find belonging and shared responsibility. By dedication this year to the family, our wise leadership reaffirms that social well-being is not a secondary outcome of development, but one of its core foundations.

For the Family Care Authority, 2026 represents an important milestone to strengthen our role and expand the impact of our work. Our focus will be on enhancing the well-being of families and individuals across Abu Dhabi through an integrated system of care that supports people at different stages of life and in diverse circumstances – from Counselling and Guidance to Protective care, Empowerment and Awareness, Fostering and Alternative care support, and Custody Visitation. Meeting the real needs of families will remain at the centre of our efforts, as well as expanding access to our services across the Emirate.

The Year of the Family is a shared responsibility that calls for strong partnerships between government entities, the public and private sectors, and the wider community. Together, we can build a more cohesive and stable society where families can thrive. In doing so, we strengthen our society and move forward with confidence, guided by care, responsibility and a clear vision for the future.

As we move into this year, we remain committed to translating this vision into meaningful impact, ensuring that families stay at the heart of policies, services, and decision-making, and laying the foundations for a society rooted in care, responsibility, and long-term prosperity”.