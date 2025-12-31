International Defence Conference 2026 Gathers Global Leaders To Spotlight Intelligent Autonomy And Global Security Transformation In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi,December 2025: The International Defence Conference (IDC) 2026 is set to take place on the eve of the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) 2026. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Chairman of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, IDC will be held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi on January 19, 2026.

Organised by ADNEC Group, in association with the Tawazun Council of Defence Enablement and the Ministry of Defence, this year's IDC will take place under the theme of Smart Horizons: Redefining Defence Through Intelligent Autonomy. IDC 2026 is a leading global platform for defence and security leaders to meet and tackle the most pressing challenges shaping the future of defence. This year's theme will explore how emerging technologies are reshaping societies, transforming defence ecosystems and influencing the global security landscape. Sessions will focus on the benefits and challenges that intelligent autonomous systems bring to modern battlefields, highlighting their potential as well as the complex issues they introduce, as participants engage in forward-thinking discussions on building resilient defence ecosystems and promoting international cooperation.

H.E. Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, said:

“The International Defence Conference 2026 comes at a critical moment, as the global defence sector undergoes rapid transformations driven by artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. This underscores the significance of the conference as a strategic platform for the exchange of insights and the development of high-value partnerships that contribute to strengthening defence readiness and technological self-reliance.”

“We are committed to supporting the defence innovation ecosystem, empowering national industries, and enhancing integration between government entities and the industrial and technology sectors, in line with the UAE's aspirations to build an advanced, sustainable defence sector, founded on knowledge and cutting-edge technologies,” he added.

H.E. Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“The International Defence Conference, held alongside UMEX and SimTEX 2026, stands as a catalyst for global innovation in unmanned systems, simulation and autonomous systems. This influential gathering brings together defence leaders, industry pioneers, innovators and policymakers to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of defence. As technology continues to redefine the future of defence and security, this conference underscores our commitment to facilitating collaboration and advancing solutions that safeguard our societies and create lasting impact across the world.”

The conference will feature three panels across the day, leading with Command Networks of the Future – The New Nerve System of Defence. This session investigates the role of AI-powered systems in reshaping command, control, and communications, and how human leaders, coalition partners and autonomous technologies can be combined into unified, flexible defence structures. The session will also consider the strategic and policy challenges involved in strengthening resilience and enhancing trust among digitally networked forces

The second panel is titled The Autonomous Force – Integrating AI into Joint and Tactical Operations. It will explore how the armed forces are integrating intelligent and unmanned systems into joint operations across land, air, sea, and cyber domains. Drawing on insights from recent conflicts, it will examine how organisations are adapting, and how the relationship between human judgement and autonomous decision-support is evolving at the tactical edge.

IDC 2026 will end with the third panel of the day, Global Autonomy Standards – Building Trust, Safety and Readiness. This session will explore how governments, industry and global organisations can integrate validation, security, and moral standards to establish trust in independent military platforms, enhance international market preparation, and enable secure collaboration between allied nations.

Taking place a day before UMEX and SimTEX 2026, IDC brings together experts to collectively chart the path toward a safer, more secure future. UMEX and SimTEX continue to serve as a pivotal event for manufacturers and specialists to advance the unmanned systems sector. For more information, visit the International Defence Conference website and discover the latest trends and topics shaping the future of defence.