Kamal Haasan Condoles Demise Of Superstar Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to Mohanlal and his family following the demise of his mother, Santhakumari, earlier this week.

Taking to X, Haasan penned a heartfelt message for the much-awarded actor, expressing his love and support.

Recommended For You

"Brother @MohanLal only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you."

Fans of Mohanlal arrived at the actor's residence to pay their last respects to his mother.

Actor Mammootty was also seen exiting Mohanlal's residence after paying his last respects to Santhakumari.

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer, too, extended his condolences.

Taking to Instagram, Shamseer paid tribute to Shantakumari, who played a significant role in shaping Mohanlal as an artiste and stood by him as a strong source of support and strength.

"The mother of Malayalam's favourite star Mohanlal Shanthakumari... played in shaping the talent is huge... Rest in peace," Shamseer.

Santhakumari's funeral was held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.