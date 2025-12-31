Carlsen Wins Blitz Crown To Complete Doha Double

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Norway's Magnus Carlsen completed a dominant double at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships Qatar 2025, adding the Blitz world title to his rapid crown at the Qatar University Sports and Events Complex yesterday.

Carlsen defeated Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a tense blitz final, winning the second and fourth games after Abdusattorov took the opener and the third ended in a draw.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Carlsen overcame American Fabiano Caruana after two draws, winning the final two games, while Abdusattorov advanced by beating India's Arjun Erigaisi in the first and third games.

While Carlsen clinched his ninth FIDE World Blitz Chess title, along with a prize cheque worth €70,000, he also sealed his 20th world championship title across all three formats. It was also the fifth time (2014, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2025) he has won the Rapid and Blitz titles in the same year.

Carlsen said winning both titles in Doha was a special achievement.

“Feels really good,” Carlsen said after the title win.

“Probably one of the hardest earned ones,” the 35-year-old said.

“I am fortunate to have won the rapid and blitz titles here in Qatar. I want to thank everyone who supported me throughout the tournament, and I will strive to maintain this level of performance,” Carlsen said.

India's Arjun Erigaisi, who had earlier stunned champion Carlsen in the ninth round, secured the blitz bronze medal after leading the Swiss phase with 15 points from 19 rounds before going down to Abdusattorov, completing a strong Doha campaign with bronze medals in both rapid and blitz.FROM LEFT: FIDE Executive Director Victor Bologan, QCA President Mohammed Al Mudahka, FIDE Vice President Viswanathan Anand, FIDE World Rapid Championship silver medallist Vladislav Artemiev of Russia, World Rapid champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, and bronze medallist Arjun Erigaisi of India pose for a photo.

In the Swiss round, American Fabiano Caruana followed Erigaisi on 14 points, while Carlsen was third with 13.5. Standing at fourth spot was Abdusattorov on 13 points, same as Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Wesley So, Nihal Sarin, Denis Lazavik and Maxim Matlakov.

Among Qatari players in the men's event, Hussein Aziz scored seven points. Ahmed Saif, Ibrahim Al Janahi, and Khalid Al Jumaat finished on five points each. Hamad Al Kuwari collected four points and Fahad Al Mansouri three.

In the women's final, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva won the world title after defeating Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk, the 2016 world champion.

Women's World Blitz Championship podium winners, Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan (second left), Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk (left), Eline Roebers of the Netherlands (right) and Zhu Jiner of China.

The first three games ended as draws before Assaubayeva sealed victory in the fourth to lift her fourth Blitz World Championship crown, at the age of 21.

In the semifinals, Assaubayeva beat China's Zhu Jiner in three games, while Muzychuk defeated the Netherlands' Eline Roebers, winning the first and third games after drawing the second and losing the fourth.

On her way to the semis, Assaubayeva topped the overall standings with 11 points from 14 rounds, while second-placed Muzychuk also finished on 11 points. Roebers and Jiner shared third with 11 points each. Five-time world champion and world number one Ju Wenjun of China placed 17th with 9.5 points. Former world champion Tan Zhongyi finished 46th with 8.5 points, while another former world champion, Qatar's Zhu Chen was placed 101th with 6.5 points. Qatar's Ghada Al Khelaifi earned two points on her World Championships debut.Women's World Rapid Championship podium winners, Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia (centre), China's Zhu Jiner (left) and India's Koneru Humpy pose for a photo. RIGHT: Norway's Magnus Carlsen celebrates on the podium with the World Blitz trophy.

Speaking at the conclusion of the highly successful event, Qatar Chess Association President Mohammed Al Mudahka praised the tournament's competitive and organizational standards, noting the intensity across five days and the valuable experience gained by Qatari players.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also expressed satisfaction with the event, which attracted more than 400 players from 70 countries, and commended Qatar's role in developing the game in the region.