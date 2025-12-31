Jeekeshen Chinnappen Announces Upcoming Book - Think Like You're Broke And Build Like You're Rich

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Visionary entrepreneur, author, and thought leader Jeekeshen Chinnappen, widely known as Jeeks, announces the forthcoming release of his new book, Think Like You're Broke and Build Like You're Rich: The Entrepreneurship Mindset, a deep exploration into the cognitive frameworks, behavioural patterns, and decision-making models of the world's most effective entrepreneurs and leaders.

Scheduled for release around February (exact dates to be announced in the coming days), the book is currently in the final stages of publisher agreement. To support the launch, a series of global seminars and webinars will be organized worldwide, offering founders, operators, and leaders an opportunity to engage directly with the ideas and frameworks presented in the book.

Entrepreneurship has never been about money-it has always been about how people think when money is absent, pressure is high, and certainty does not exist. In Think Like You're Broke and Build Like You're Rich, Jeeks challenges conventional narratives around success, wealth, and entrepreneurship. Rather than focusing on outcomes such as valuations, exits, or lifestyle markers, the book examines what happens before success exists: how decisions are made in uncertainty, how discipline is maintained without recognition, and how certain individuals repeatedly build value from nothing. Drawing from an analysis of behaviours, patterns, and cognitive abilities observed across top founders, builders, and leaders globally, the book reveals a consistent truth: the most effective entrepreneurs think like they are broke-even when they are not-and build like they are rich-even before they arrive.

The book dismantles myths around personality types, backgrounds, and formulas for success, instead highlighting shared internal operating systems. These include perceiving risk differently, delaying gratification, focusing on leverage over effort, detaching ego from execution, and treating failure as data rather than identity. Neither a motivational manifesto nor a collection of productivity clichés, the book offers a structured framework for understanding entrepreneurial thinking-how disciplined clarity, long-term vision, and cognitive commitment create enduring advantage. Written for founders building from zero, entrepreneurs rebuilding after loss, operators seeking depth over noise, and leaders focused on long-term impact, the book positions mindset as the ultimate compounding asset.

As Jeeks asserts,“This book is not about how to get rich. It is about how to build something worth getting rich from.”

Jeekeshen Chinnappen (Jeeks) is a visionary entrepreneur, author, and thought leader whose work bridges Law, Finance, Psychology, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), and Technology. With over a decade of experience, he has empowered innovators and guided organizations through a rare blend of analytical rigor and human insight.

His personal story is rooted in dual legacies of reinvention and resilience. On his maternal side, a lineage once close to national leadership in Mauritius later faced total loss, requiring complete reinvention. On his paternal side, immigrant traders arrived seeking opportunity, only to experience a similar collapse. These parallel histories shaped Jeeks's worldview: success is not inherited-it is built through perseverance, strategic thinking, and self-made progress.

Jeeks has authored two published books and delivered numerous seminars on NLP, equipping leaders to unlock potential, navigate complexity, and communicate with precision.

Jeeks has launched and scaled multiple ventures across diverse industries through many markets, each leveraging technology-driven strategies to challenge traditional models and create meaningful impact. Beyond entrepreneurship, Jeeks serves as an author, government advisor, and board member, contributing to public policy, business strategy, and leadership development. A passionate advocate for entrepreneurship and technological advancement, he remains deeply committed to mentoring emerging innovators and transforming ideas into globally relevant, enduring solutions.

The official release date for Think Like You're Broke and Build Like You're Rich will be announced in the coming days, with an estimated release window in February. Final publisher agreements are currently being finalized. In conjunction with the release, international seminars and webinars will be hosted to explore the book's themes, engage with global entrepreneurial communities, and foster high-level discussions on mindset, strategy, and long-term value creation.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, partnerships, or advance interest, further announcements will follow.

