Abu Dhabi Fund For Development Advances Community Initiatives Under The Theme“Hand In Hand”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE,December 2025 – In line with the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, designating 2025 as the“Year of Community” under the theme“Hand in Hand,” Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) has implemented a series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening social cohesion, empowering youth, and advancing sustainable development. These efforts align with the UAE National Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering inclusivity and community engagement, ADFD partnered with Ma'an to launch the Unity in Diversity initiative, reinforcing values of solidarity, cultural exchange, and social harmony across the UAE. This initiative laid the foundation for the Fund's broader efforts to address diverse societal needs and strengthen community bonds.

Building on this commitment, the Fund supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation in celebrating World Diabetes Day by fulfilling the wishes of 11 children with Type 1 diabetes. The event, hosted by the Imperial College London Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre and HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center of the M42 Group, brought joy to children while generating lasting humanitarian impact.

Continuing its focus on community support and youth engagement, ADFD collaborated with Emirates Foundation to launch the Tomorrow's Heroes initiative in line with the UAE's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community. The programme involved preparing and distributing 500 school bags to students from low-income families at the start of the academic year, reflecting the Fund's commitment to social responsibility, education, and volunteerism while fostering a sense of national belonging.

Complementing its social initiatives, ADFD has also prioritized environmental sustainability as a key pillar of community development. In this context, the Fund provided financial support to Emirates Nature–WWF to deliver interactive workshops and school-based activities under the Year of Community framework. These programs aim to raise environmental awareness among students, support conservation efforts, and contribute to the UAE's Green Agenda 2030.

Further reinforcing its focus on innovation and youth empowerment, ADFD marked UAE Innovation Month by hosting the Sustainability and Innovation Exhibition at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The exhibition showcased research projects by students from Maryam Bint Omran Charter School, highlighting innovative applications of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to address global challenges. Exhibits included AI-driven research targeting blindness, Alzheimer's disease, and kidney failure; energy-efficiency solutions for high-rise buildings; eco-friendly products made from recycled materials; smart mangrove reserve and water purification technologies; and a hydrogen-powered vehicle prototype.

In parallel with its innovation-driven initiatives, ADFD continued to solidify the UAE's values of compassion and social responsibility. During the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Fund collaborated with the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation on the Iftar 3 initiative, providing meals to eligible families and fostering a culture of giving and solidarity within the community. This was complemented by the Ramadan Mir initiative, organised in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, which involved the preparation and distribution of essential food packages to support low-income families throughout the Holy Month.

At an internal level, ADFD also focused on strengthening family bonds and nurturing creativity among younger generations. In October, the Fund organized the Employee Family Bazaar, offering a platform for employees' children to showcase their talents and entrepreneurial ideas through creative products in an engaging and supportive environment.

In addition, and in support of cultural awareness and dialogue, ADFD partnered with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) to deliver an interactive workshop aimed at deepening understanding of Emirati traditions and values, while promoting mutual respect and cross-cultural exchange.

Collectively, these initiatives underscore Abu Dhabi Fund for Development's ongoing commitment to community development, innovation, and sustainability, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and UAE Centennial 2071. Through these integrated efforts, the Fund continues to deliver impactful programs that support inclusive growth and long-term national prosperity.

Looking ahead, ADFD remains committed to expanding its community initiatives, with plans to further integrate innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment into its programmes. The Fund aims to develop new partnerships with local and international organisations, scale up volunteer engagement, and introduce advanced technology-driven solutions to address societal and environmental challenges. By continuing to build on its successes and leveraging lessons learned from 2025 initiatives, ADFD seeks to strengthen social cohesion, promote inclusive growth, and contribute to the UAE's long-term vision of sustainable development and global leadership in community empowerment.