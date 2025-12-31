UAE To Withdraw Remaining Forces From Yemen

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

United Arab Emirates authorities said they would withdraw remaining military personnel from Yemen, citing operational considerations and safety concerns, a move that underlines shifting dynamics within the Saudi-led coalition as the conflict enters another uncertain phase. The announcement followed a flare-up in tensions with Saudi Arabia over the conduct and coordination of military operations in the war-torn country, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said the decision was taken“of its own volition” after assessing the implications of developments on the ground for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism missions. The statement indicated that Emirati personnel still present in Yemen would be redeployed, ending a direct military role that has steadily narrowed over several years. Officials stressed that the move did not amount to a disengagement from regional security commitments, but rather a recalibration of how those commitments are met.

The announcement has drawn attention because the UAE has been one of the most capable military actors within the coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Houthi movement. Emirati forces played a central role in earlier campaigns, particularly in southern Yemen and along the Red Sea coast, and were instrumental in counterterrorism operations targeting Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and other extremist groups. Over time, however, Abu Dhabi reduced its footprint, shifting from frontline combat to training, support, and local partnerships.

Diplomatic and military analysts say the latest decision reflects both battlefield realities and political calculations. The Yemen conflict has become increasingly complex, with front lines largely frozen, periodic escalations, and growing scrutiny over humanitarian costs. Differences have also emerged among coalition partners over priorities, command structures, and engagement with local Yemeni actors. Tensions with Riyadh over operational approaches have periodically surfaced, particularly regarding the balance between confronting the Houthis and managing southern factions with divergent agendas.

Saudi Arabia, which has led the coalition since intervening in Yemen in 2015, has not publicly criticised the UAE's decision. Officials in Riyadh have reiterated their focus on securing the kingdom's borders, deterring cross-border attacks, and supporting a negotiated settlement under United Nations auspices. The Saudi leadership has also invested in diplomatic outreach aimed at de-escalation, reflecting war fatigue at home and the high economic and political costs of the conflict.

Within Yemen, reactions to the Emirati move have been mixed. Some political figures aligned with the internationally recognised government have voiced concern that a further drawdown could weaken anti-Houthi positions in certain areas. Others argue that the UAE's influence will continue through allied local forces and political actors, even without a visible military presence. Southern leaders who have benefited from Emirati backing in the past have sought assurances that support for stability and governance in their regions will not be abruptly curtailed.

Security experts note that the UAE has increasingly favoured indirect engagement, relying on training, intelligence cooperation, and regional diplomacy rather than large troop deployments. This approach mirrors a broader trend among Gulf states to reduce exposure to protracted conflicts while maintaining leverage through partnerships and economic tools. Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a key actor in counterterrorism, maritime security, and regional mediation, roles that do not necessarily require boots on the ground in Yemen.

The humanitarian dimension remains central to assessments of any military shift. Yemen continues to face one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises, with millions dependent on aid and basic services under strain. Aid agencies have repeatedly called on all parties to facilitate access and protect civilians. Emirati officials have highlighted ongoing humanitarian assistance and reconstruction support as evidence that withdrawal of troops does not equate to abandonment of the Yemeni population.

International observers say the timing of the announcement is significant amid renewed diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region. Talks aimed at sustaining a fragile calm and advancing political dialogue have underscored the limits of military solutions. The UAE's statement emphasised counterterrorism effectiveness, suggesting concern that changing conditions could expose personnel to heightened risk without delivering strategic gains.

