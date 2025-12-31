Four More Firms List On BSE SME Platform, Total Count Rises To 689

MENAFN - KNN India)Apollo Techno Industries, Nanta Tech, Bai-Kakaji Polymers and Admach Systems have got listed on the BSE SME Platform taking the total number of companies listed on the stock exchange's platform for Small and medium enterprises to 689.

With this, the total money raised by companies listed on the BSE SME platform since inception stands at Rs 14,106 crore, as the latest BSE data.

The total market cap of companies listed on the SME platform till date is nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Apollo Techno Industries, headquartered in Gujarat's Mahesana Gujarat, is the 689th company to get listed on the BSE SME Platform. The product lines of the company includes Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rigs, Diaphragm Drilling Rigs, Rotary Drilling Rigs and spare parts.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was a book building issue comprising of fresh issues of 36.89 lakh equity shares. The equity shares were issued at a price of Rs 130 per equity share, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 47.96 crores.

Nanta Tech's equity shares were issued at a price of Rs 220 per equity share, aggregating to a total issue size of Rs 32 crores. The company is engaged in the business of Audio Visual (AV) integration, supply and distribution of AV Products, Service Robots and Software Development related services.

Bai-Kakaji Polymers' total issue size stood at Rs 105.17 crores. The product portfolio of the company includes specialized closures such as Alaska closures that are commonly used in packaged drinking water; carbonated soft drinks (CSD) caps and a wide range of PET preforms designed for different bottling needs.

The company proposes to utilize the proceeds from the IPO for funding capital expenditure by installing additional plants and machinery as well as setting up a solar power project.

Admach Systems Limited, headquartered in Pune, had a total issue size of Rs 43 crores. The company designs and manufactures customized machines for the Indian and global engineering industry, catering to sectors such as steel, automobile, food, tooling, and other engineering industries.

Admach proposes to utilize the funds raised through IPO route for capital expenditure requirements and other corporate purposes.

