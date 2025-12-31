403
Sisterhood Collective Launches FIVE by Sisterhood
(MENAFN- niknak pr) Abu Dhabi, UAE 24 November 2025 – Sisterhood Collective, the fast-growing global community for women over 35, is proud to announce the launch of FIVE by Sisterhood, a new digital membership created to empower women through connection, education and collaboration.
Launching this November, FIVE by Sisterhood brings together a powerful mix of courses, live masterclasses, and real conversations led by inspiring women across the UAE and beyond. From personal growth and wellbeing to leadership and business, the platform is designed to help women gain clarity, confidence, and the tools to take action in their own lives.
Built around the pillars of Connection, Clarity, Confidence, Creativity and Contribution, FIVE reflects the Sisterhood ethos that small steps can lead to big transformations.
“FIVE is about creating a space where women lift each other up, where they can learn, share, and celebrate wins together,” says Laurie Drummond, Founder of Sisterhood Collective. “We’re proud to be building this movement from the UAE, with women here leading the way.”
Founded by Laurie Drummond and creative partner Lauren Bouette, Sisterhood Collective has grown from a simple idea: that when women connect and grow together, they thrive. With a mix of online and in-person experiences, including local workshops and networking events, the brand is quickly becoming a hub for like-minded women ready to take action and support one another.
FIVE by Sisterhood is now open for membership.
