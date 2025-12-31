Ministry Urges Public To Follow Safety Guidelines At Public Gatherings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged citizens and residents to strictly follow safety guidelines when attending gatherings in public areas.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of complying with laws, regulations and public etiquette, and avoiding any behaviour that could cause harm or disturbance to others.

Motorists were also advised to exercise caution, particularly when driving near pedestrian zones and crowded areas.

In addition, the MoI called on the public to avoid pushing or overcrowding at event venues.

Parents and guardians were urged to closely supervise children at public gathering areas to ensure their safety, while all attendees were encouraged to familiarise themselves with emergency exits at venues hosting public events.

A fireworks show is set to light up the sky at midnight at the iconic Lusail Boulevard, where crowds of spectators are expected to throng the venue.

Event organisers have announced a comprehensive parking and transportation plan to ensure smooth movement for spectators attending the celebrations and enjoying the extensive line-up of activities and performances.

The gates will open at 5pm, with events continuing until 2am. For those using public transport, Qatar Rail said the last train departing from Lusail QNB station will leave at 2:22am, while the final service allowing connections to the Gold and Green lines will depart at 2:07am. (More updates here)