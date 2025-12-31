Afghanistan Take On Zimbabwe In U-19 Tri-Nation Series Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are set to face Zimbabwe in their third match of the Under-19 tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series today (Wednesday) at Harare Sports Club.

The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on its Facebook page.

The series, featuring Under-19 teams from Afghanistan, Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, began on 25 December.

Earlier, the match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe was abandoned without a result due to rain, while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in their second match.

Afghanistan will play their fourth match of the series against Pakistan on 2 January 2026.

