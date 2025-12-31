Over 2,200 Afghans Returned From Iran, Pakistan On Tuesday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 2,200 Afghan refugees have been deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 450 families, comprising 2,254 individuals, returned to the country on Tuesday.

He said the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted that 199 returning families (1,018 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 417 families received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 390 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication firms.

On Monday, 2,827 Afghan migrants were also repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

hz