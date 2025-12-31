Russian Forces Strike Bila Tserkva At Night, Injuring Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

“Last night, the enemy struck Bila Tserkva again. Two of our people were injured,” Kalashnyk said.

A man born in 1964 was wounded by shrapnel in his arm and head. A woman born in 1977 suffered an acute stress reaction.

Both victims received the necessary medical assistance on site.

Two multi-story residential buildings were damaged, with broken windows and damaged balconies.

“We are already working with local authorities to help residents as quickly as possible. Now, in the cold, the first thing to do is to close the windows and give people a sense of security,” Kalashnyk emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 27, a 47-year-old woman was killed, and six people were injured in the Bila Tserkva district as a result of a Russian attack.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk, Telegram