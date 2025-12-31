Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 Worth $250,000 Extends Deadline Till 11Th January 2026



The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, an initiative from Aster DM Healthcare – a leading integrated healthcare provider, has announced the extension of its deadline to January 11, 2026. The awards have already received over 134,000 registrations from 214 countries, highlighting its growing global reach and recognition among nurses worldwide. Nurses from around the world can submit their nominations through the dedicated platform at.

This year, the prestigious award will be hosted in New Delhi, India, celebrating nursing excellence on a truly global stage. The fourth edition of the awards were held in Dubai, UAE where Nurse Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti was honoured as the winner for her transformative work in cancer care and education has shaped oncology nursing across Africa.

With a total prize of $250,000, the award honors nurses who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and compassionate care in their communities.

Commenting on the same,said,“With nurses from 214 countries joining this year, the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award truly reflects the global spirit of healthcare. This award honours the tireless commitment of nurses, showcases their extraordinary contributions, and inspires a new generation of healthcare heroes across the world. With 134,000+ registrations, we are reminded that nurses everywhere are shaping a healthier, stronger world – and it's time they receive the recognition they truly deserve.”

Nurses from every continent, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, are submitting nominations for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026.