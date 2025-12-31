403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026 Worth $250,000 Extends Deadline Till 11Th January 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
This year, the prestigious award will be hosted in New Delhi, India, celebrating nursing excellence on a truly global stage. The fourth edition of the awards were held in Dubai, UAE where Nurse Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti was honoured as the winner for her transformative work in cancer care and education has shaped oncology nursing across Africa. With a total prize of $250,000, the award honors nurses who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and compassionate care in their communities. Commenting on the same, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said,“With nurses from 214 countries joining this year, the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award truly reflects the global spirit of healthcare. This award honours the tireless commitment of nurses, showcases their extraordinary contributions, and inspires a new generation of healthcare heroes across the world. With 134,000+ registrations, we are reminded that nurses everywhere are shaping a healthier, stronger world – and it's time they receive the recognition they truly deserve.” Nurses from every continent, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, are submitting nominations for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026.
-
Due to an extraordinary global response of over 134,000 registrations from 214 countries, the submission deadline has been extended.
Nurses worldwide can submit their nominations via
This year, the prestigious award will be hosted in New Delhi, India, celebrating nursing excellence on a truly global stage. The fourth edition of the awards were held in Dubai, UAE where Nurse Naomi Oyoe Ohene Oti was honoured as the winner for her transformative work in cancer care and education has shaped oncology nursing across Africa. With a total prize of $250,000, the award honors nurses who demonstrate exceptional dedication, innovation, and compassionate care in their communities. Commenting on the same, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said,“With nurses from 214 countries joining this year, the fifth edition of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award truly reflects the global spirit of healthcare. This award honours the tireless commitment of nurses, showcases their extraordinary contributions, and inspires a new generation of healthcare heroes across the world. With 134,000+ registrations, we are reminded that nurses everywhere are shaping a healthier, stronger world – and it's time they receive the recognition they truly deserve.” Nurses from every continent, including the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia, are submitting nominations for the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment