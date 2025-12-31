Herat Imposes Citywide Ban On Three-Wheeled Vehicles

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Taliban traffic authorities in Herat said three-wheeled vehicles will be banned from all main and secondary roads in the city starting Saturday, January 3, following a decision by the provincial Urban Order Commission.

The traffic department said the ban applies to all three-wheelers, whether registered or unregistered, and will be enforced across major traffic corridors in the western Afghanistan city.

Officials listed several affected routes, including Mustofiyat–Khwaja Kala, Khwaja Kala–Payan Ab, Payan Ab–Number One, Prison Road, Tank Mawlawi–Minarets, and Minarets–Dar Malik, among others.

According to the Taliban traffic department, around 100,000 three-wheelers currently operate in Herat, far exceeding the city's estimated capacity of fewer than 5,000 such vehicles.

Authorities said the excessive number of three-wheelers has caused severe congestion, disrupted traffic flow, and contributed to a rise in road accidents across the city.

Three-wheeled vehicles are widely used in Afghanistan cities as an affordable mode of transport and a key source of income for thousands of low-income families, especially amid widespread unemployment.

Three-wheeler drivers in Herat say the ban threatens their livelihoods, warning it could push many families into deeper economic hardship and unemployment.

Local observers say unless alternative transport routes or compensation measures are introduced, the decision could fuel public frustration at a time of worsening economic conditions in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram