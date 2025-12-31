Five People Wounded Due To Russian Strikes In Kherson Region
According to him, enemy attacked Kherson, Antonivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Yantarne, Dniprovske, Novodmytrivka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Kalynivske, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Tiahynka, and Vesele with drones, artillery and aviation.
Three high-rise buildings, seven private houses, a bank, a farm building, and private cars were damaged.
Five people were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin emphasized.
He reported that on Tuesday, December 30, 18 people were evacuated from communities in the region liberated from the Russians.Read also: France sees no solid evidence of“Ukrainian attack” on Putin's residence – Le Monde
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 29, two people were killed and two others, including a child, were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.
