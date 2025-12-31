OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS) Announces Commencement Of $10 Million Share Repurchase Program

Under the program, the Company may repurchase shares of its Class A common stock from time to time, subject to market conditions and in accordance with the authorization approved by its Board of Directors.

This repurchase program builds upon the Company's capital allocation strategy announced on November 26, 2025, and reflects management's continued focus on optimizing the Company's capital structure, enhancing long-term shareholder value, and maintaining disciplined financial stewardship.

To ensure compliance with applicable securities laws and maintain the transparency and execution discipline, repurchases are expected to be conducted in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Transactions may occur during legally permitted open trading windows and will take into consideration prevailing market prices, trading volumes, and overall liquidity conditions.

In addition, the Company intends, subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, to implement a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. If adopted, such plan would provide for repurchases to be executed pursuant to pre-established parameters, enhancing the consistency and predictability of the repurchase process while permitting transactions during periods when the Company may otherwise be restricted, in accordance with applicable law. Details regarding the timing and implementation of any such plan will be announced following completion of the relevant procedures.

“Entering the execution phase of our share repurchase program at the close of 2025 reflects our strong conviction in the Company's fundamentals and long-term strategic direction,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group.“As our card payment and stablecoin settlement infrastructure continues to advance, we remain focused on balancing robust growth with capital efficiency to create durable long-term value for our shareholders.”

“While maintaining strong operating cash flow to support our global expansion, the decision to proceed with this repurchase program demonstrates our ability to simultaneously invest in future growth and optimize our capital structure,” added Winnie Lin, CFO at OwlTing Group.“Over time, we believe this initiative may enhance the Company's long-term capital efficiency and shareholder return profile.”

The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The Board of Directors retains the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the program at any time, subject to applicable laws and regulations.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights' Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the“Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company's mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“could,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“plan,”“aim,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“likely,”“potential,”“project,” or“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement filed with and declared effective by the SEC and other filings with the SEC, available at .

