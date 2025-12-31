Amanjot Kaur Wins Best Fielder Medal After India's 5-0 T20I Series Over Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) After India completed a commanding 5-0 T20I series win over Sri Lanka, seam-bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur took home the best fielder medal for her exceptional fielding.

“I think the best fielder of the series, without a doubt, was Amanjot Kaur,” said head coach Amol Muzumdar in a video shared by the BCCI on their social media accounts on Wednesday, where the all-rounder got the medal and huge cheers from the rest of the Indian team.

As India beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs in the final game of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Amanjot produced a composed all‐round effort - striking 21 off 18 balls and returning with figures of 1/17, apart from being sharp with her fielding work.

The series win over Sri Lanka capped off a remarkable year for India, during which they won the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup on home soil, retained the U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy, and secured series wins against England on the white-ball tour.

“Wishing you a very happy new year. Let's get into 2026 in the same way that we got into 2025. Well done once again. 5-nil is a statement,” added Muzumdar.

Once the New Year break is over, the Indian team members will join their respective sides for the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), set to take place from January 9 to February 5 across two venues - DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The tournament begins with two-time champions Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, hosting 2024 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana.

While MI enter the tournament as defending champions, RCB are the only other side to have lifted the WPL trophy. Delhi Capitals, to be captained by Jemimah Rodrigues this year, have finished runners-up thrice under Meg Lanning's leadership, while Gujarat Giants, led by Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, and UP Warriorz are yet to make it to the final at the event.