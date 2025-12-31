Russia Loses 1,000 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,481 (+4) Russian tanks, 23,845 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 35,642 (+33) artillery systems, 1,586 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,266 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,136 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 97,684 (+552) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 72,247 (+127) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,035 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff stressed that due to the continuous receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some figures regarding Russia's total losses – specifically artillery systems, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), air defense assets, operational-tactical level UAVs, vehicles and special equipment.

The overall figures have been revised, while daily loss reports continue to be published as usual.

Photo for illustration purposes