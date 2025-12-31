403
2025: The Year Of Strategic Turning Points
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News Report
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Events of 2025 constituted a decisive strategic turning point shaping future trajectories of the international landscape, placing the world before new challenges and opportunities in the years ahead.
As 2025 drew to a close, it left behind momentous developments centered on four main axes, beginning with mounting challenges facing the global economy, escalating armed conflicts accompanied by an accelerated arms race, expanding strategic repositioning and rebuilding of international alliances, and democratic transformations across various regions worldwide.
The repercussions of decisions taken by US President Donald Trump upon his return to the White House early in the year cast long global shadows, beginning with withdrawals from organizations, then extending into tariffs worldwide.
The United States witnessed an unprecedented wave of administrative changes, including dismantling institutions, restructuring agencies, dismissing officials and prosecutors, passing tax legislation, and issuing an executive order to reform the old electoral system amid division.
The year was marked by military escalation, with war erupting between Iran and the Israeli occupation in June, intensifying through US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and Doha intercepting Tehran's attack on Al-Udeid Air Base.
Iran officially suspended cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in early July after strikes on its facilities, then signed a September 9 agreement to resume inspections before ending the deal and Resolution 2231, measures.
The re-imposition of sanctions on Iran, previously lifted after the 2015 nuclear agreement, opened the door to a new phase in handling Tehran's nuclear file and reshaped diplomatic calculations among major international powers worldwide strategically.
Elsewhere, India and Pakistan exchanged strikes in May in their fighting in decades, while clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan killed dozens, and Cambodia and Thailand violence caused deaths, injuries, and displacement of one million people.
Tensions also escalated on the Korean Peninsula amid repeated missile tests by Pyongyang and counter-maneuvers by South Korea and its allies, particularly the United States.
US forces struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen during the first half of 2025, according to the Pentagon, before a ceasefire agreement announced in early May.
International tensions carrying escalation risks emerged, including a crisis between China and Japan after Tokyo suggested possible military intervention in the Taiwan Strait, alongside speculation over potential US military action in Venezuela amid naval buildup and vessel seizures.
While Washington approved its largest-ever USD 11.1-billion arms package for Taiwan, China announced new sanctions on 20 US defense companies, describing the move as a violation of the One-China principle and a serious threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In the global arms race, European capitals announced historic plans to rearm the continent and increase defense spending in response to global tensions and the expansion of the Russia-Ukraine war, signaling a more volatile and tense international phase.
This coincided with an accelerating nuclear deterrence race, as Russia announced multiple tests of what it described as an unparalleled nuclear weapon, while President Trump ordered the Pentagon to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing.
Statements by world leaders reflected the reality of this unprecedented arms race, with Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that "the global nuclear arms race has already begun," while French President Emmanuel Macron noted that "modern conflicts are unfolding in space, and future wars will begin there."
The US announced the production of its first sixth-generation fighter jet, the Boeing F-47, under the Next Generation Air Dominance program, marking a major leap in US air power, while China officially commissioned its Fujian aircraft carrier, the first to use electromagnetic catapult launch technology.
Australia signed a historic agreement with Japan to build 11 war frigates, while South Korea launched a project to develop a new domestically produced missile defense system capable of intercepting higher-altitude targets.
Japan also established a Joint Operations Command to unify the management of ground, naval, and air forces under a single integrated command.
In parallel, global powers accelerated strategic repositioning and alliance-building efforts, with Britain and France signing an unprecedented agreement to establish a joint steering group coordinating nuclear policy and operations to enhance European deterrence.
Britain and Germany also signed their first-ever comprehensive cooperation and partnership treaty covering defense, security, illegal migration, the economy, investment, and mobility.
Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran, while Britain, the United States, and the European Union continued imposing successive sanctions packages on Russia alongside a US proposal to end the war in Ukraine.
Democratic transformations dominated the global scene in 2025 amid institutional crises, with waves of unrest and radical political change, particularly in Europe and Asia, reflecting deepening polarization and the rise of populist and nationalist movements amid ongoing economic pressures.
France entered an unprecedented phase of political instability after lawmakers withdrew confidence from Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government in September, followed by the resignation of his successor Sأ©bastien Lecornu less than a month later, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history.
Germany's February legislative elections produced major political shifts, with conservatives returning to the forefront as the Christian Democratic Union topped results, while the far-right Alternative for Germany recorded its strongest showing ever and the Social Democratic Party its worst since 1980.
The United Kingdom experienced heightened political tensions and protests during the summer, alongside significant gains by the right-wing Reform UK party in local council elections.
Nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki won Poland's presidency by a narrow margin over pro-EU liberal rival Rafa? Trzaskowski.
Austria succeeded in forming a new coalition government early in the year after 155 days of negotiations, the longest in its history, despite signs of economic recovery following its longest recession since World War II.
In the Czech Republic, October parliamentary elections saw the ANO party emerge on top, while Peter Pellegrini won Slovakia's presidential election over a pro-European, pro-Ukraine opposition candidate.
Asia was not immune to upheaval, as South Korea endured months of political instability before its Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol and a new president was elected in a historic development.
Tension hotspots across Africa continued to threaten regional security amid armed conflicts and political instability, despite ongoing peace efforts.
Madagascar's army announced it had seized power following parliament's impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina, while the Horn of Africa entered a sensitive phase amid escalating tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea.
Benin's President Patrice Talon declared the situation "under control" after foiling a coup attempt by military elements, while Nigeria conducted an air operation in Benin targeting soldiers involved in the plot.
Guinea-Bissau experienced a coup that ousted President Umaro Sissoco and suspended the disputed electoral process.
Against this backdrop of escalating tensions, a historic truce was achieved as the Kurdistan Workers' Party declared a ceasefire with Turkey after more than 40 years of conflict.
Rwanda a
