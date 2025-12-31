Several Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport Due To Weather, Op Issues

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Several flights at Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Wednesday owing to adverse weather conditions and operational constraints, officials said.

Airport authorities confirmed that the affected services include IndiGo flight 6E-6164/6165, Air India flights AI-3423/3421 operating between Delhi and Jammu, AI-3422/3424 between Jammu and Delhi, and Air India flight AI-2431/2434 on the Leh sector.

In addition, SpiceJet flight SG-160/161 operating from Delhi to Srinagar was also cancelled.

Officials said one of the Air India flights had to be called off due to inclement weather in Delhi, while the SpiceJet service was cancelled for operational reasons. The cancellations caused inconvenience to passengers, many of whom were left awaiting further updates from airlines.

Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights with the concerned airlines before leaving for the airport, as more cancellations or delays may occur depending on prevailing weather and operational conditions.