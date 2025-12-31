Zelensky Says Ukraine In Talks With U.S. Over Possible Troop Presence As Security Guarantee

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv is holding discussions with Washington about the possible presence of U.S. forces in Ukraine as part of future security guarantees. He described the talks as one of several options under consideration to deter further Russian aggression.

Zelensky also dismissed Russian claims that Ukraine attempted to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence, calling the allegation“completely fabricated.” He said the accusation was designed to justify further Russian strikes and avoid meaningful steps toward ending the war.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said he remains committed to ending the conflict and is prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin“in any format” if it would help achieve peace. He stressed that Ukraine is open to diplomacy but will not accept false pretexts for continued fighting.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Zelensky may be“very close” to reaching a deal to end the war, though he acknowledged that difficult territorial issues remain unresolved. Trump said progress had been made despite ongoing challenges.

Trump was more cautious on security guarantees, saying European countries would be expected to shoulder much of the responsibility, with U.S. support. He added that negotiators were“95 percent” of the way toward an agreement.

Ukraine has long sought firm security guarantees from Western allies, arguing that previous assurances failed to prevent Russia's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022. Kyiv views credible guarantees as essential to any lasting peace.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of high-profile attacks inside Russian territory, allegations Kyiv often rejects as disinformation aimed at escalating tensions or undermining diplomatic efforts.

On Tuesday, Russia said it would take a tougher stance in negotiations following the alleged attack claim. Ukrainian officials rejected the move, saying Moscow was deliberately hardening its position to stall peace talks.

Reports stated that the contrasting statements highlight the fragile state of diplomacy, with progress hinging on security arrangements and territorial disputes. They warn that false narratives and escalating rhetoric could further complicate efforts to bring the war to an end.

