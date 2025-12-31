Kavita Kaushik Reflects On Missing The Version Of Herself She Was When Her Father Was Around

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Television actress Kavita Kaushik opened up about the many versions of herself she misses today.

In an emotional post, she spoke about how life, time and personal experiences have shaped her, while gently bidding farewell to parts of herself that once defined who she was. Kavita spoke about missing the person she was when her father was still alive. On Wednesday, the 'FIR' actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note where she shared a list titled“Versions of me I miss.” Kavita recalled the softer, quieter girl who existed behind the discipline of a uniform, the carefree child who only wanted to play, and the fearless adventurer who never hesitated to leap into the unknown.

Sharing her photos, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote,“Versions of me I miss 1-The soft girl behind the uniform that no one wanted to see. 2-The person I was when my dad was in front of me 3-The noisy little girl that only wanted to play 4-The brave adventurous girl who wouldn't think twice before jumping out of the sky or into frozen lakes. 5-The character that could do just about Anything in the world go of them with the hope to meet them someday in a better world.” (sic).

The images feature candid throwback moments from Kavita Kaushik's childhood. They also include heartfelt pictures with her late father. Another image offers a glimpse from her popular comedy show“F.I.R.,” capturing a memorable phase of her career.

The actress is best known for her iconic portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's sitcom“F.I.R.,” a role that firmly established her career in television and turned her into a household name. Kavita made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's“Kutumb” and later went on to participate in popular reality shows such as“Nach Baliye,”“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” and“Bigg Boss.”