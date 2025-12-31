Man Charred To Death As Two Vehicles Collide In Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Dec 31 (IANS) A man was charred to death in a collision between two vehicles in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Wednesday.

Police said a Bolero vehicle caught fire after colliding with an unidentified vehicle on the Nandyal-Amaravati highway. The driver was trapped in the fire and was charred to death. Another person travelling in the same vehicle was injured.

The accident occurred near Rangareddypalle village in Racharla mandal around 5.45 a.m.

According to police, the Bolero vehicle laden with cashew was heading to Anantapur from Tuni. It collided with an unidentified vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The Bolero vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision.

Alerted by the passersby, fire services personnel rushed to the spot with a fire engine and doused the fire.

The deceased was identified as Swamy (50). Another person, Kandipalli Jayarami Reddy, was injured. He was shifted to the government hospital at Giddalur.

Police said they have registered a case and are investigating. An official said they were trying to trace the vehicle which collided with the Bolero.

Meanwhile, a few passengers of a private travel bus were injured in another accident in neighbouring Telangana.

Police said the bus collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Narketpally in Nalgonda district. The bus was heading to Hyderabad. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital near Narketpally.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam. Police rushed to the spot and cleared the road.

In another accident in Hyderabad, a home guard was injured in a hit-and-run case. The accident occurred at a traffic signal in the information technology hub of Madhapur.

According to police, a speeding car hit the home guard who was on duty at the traffic signal. The car sped away after hitting home guard Nayeem (45). The injured home guard was admitted to the hospital. Police registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the car and its owner.